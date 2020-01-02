Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) VP Sells 3,591 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.12. 823,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,032. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.11 and its 200-day moving average is $151.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.92 and a 52 week high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

