Insights Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,856.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $14,856.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.98 or 0.06012522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024450 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.