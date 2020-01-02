Insmed’s (INSM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Insmed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

INSM stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 135,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,543. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 300.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,628 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 142.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 305,989 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Insmed by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

