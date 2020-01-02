Insureum Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Insureum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest and CoinBene. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $208,701.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00187626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.01331864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00122043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insureum launched on March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co.

Insureum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

