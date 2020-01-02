INT Chain (INT) 1-Day Volume Hits $975,120.00

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. INT Chain has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $975,120.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, Allcoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. During the last week, INT Chain has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.78 or 0.06073697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030705 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024421 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx Korea, OKEx, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

