Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

I has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Intelsat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

I stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $970.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.15 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of I. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Intelsat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Intelsat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

