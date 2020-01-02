International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Societe Generale raised International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 655 ($8.62) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 671.93 ($8.84).

Shares of LON IAG traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 635.20 ($8.36). 2,644,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 583.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 495.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 667.80 ($8.78).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

