International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 65,000 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72.

IFF traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.55. 881,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

