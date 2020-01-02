Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.85 Million

Analysts expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) to report sales of $30.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.22 million and the lowest is $29.98 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $32.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $108.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $109.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $122.36 million, with estimates ranging from $117.23 million to $133.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 34.19% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

XENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of XENT opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $784.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $551,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,917,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

