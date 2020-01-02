Interzone (ITZ) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,159.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.01814846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.27 or 0.02838582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00580154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00641032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061378 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00384421 BTC.

About Interzone

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

