Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.67.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.63. 13,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,824. Intuit has a 12 month low of $188.21 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares in the company, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,322 shares of company stock worth $136,751,281. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Northcoast Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,912,000. TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $1,911,000. Janus Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.6% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 2,541,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,514,000 after purchasing an additional 533,418 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company now owns 6,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments increased its stake in Intuit by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments now owns 13,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.