Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0021 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $72.93.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

