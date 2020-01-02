Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXSG traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.57. Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.14.

