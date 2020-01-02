Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

IVZ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 371,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

