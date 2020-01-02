InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Buys 1,900 Shares

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $12,844.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,258.45.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $13,585.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,605 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $11,572.05.

On Friday, November 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,800 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $12,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,699 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $12,232.80.

On Monday, November 25th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,200 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $8,412.00.

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,728. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

ICMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

