Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/16/2019 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $340.00 to $378.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $330.00.

12/13/2019 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Broadcom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

12/12/2019 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $340.00.

12/11/2019 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $315.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $330.00.

12/9/2019 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

12/5/2019 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2019 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/22/2019 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $367.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $298.00.

11/7/2019 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/5/2019 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $310.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

AVGO opened at $316.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $230.33 and a 1 year high of $331.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $5,788,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,797,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,153,324,000 after purchasing an additional 559,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,971,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,130,000 after purchasing an additional 52,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $981,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,892,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,904,000 after purchasing an additional 373,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

