Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Costco Wholesale (COST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) recently:

12/13/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $329.00 to $334.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $286.00.

12/13/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2019 – Costco Wholesale is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,274. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $199.85 and a 12-month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $11,620,272 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

