Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) recently:

12/16/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $145.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “For 2019, International Flavors & Fragrances guides adjusted earnings per share at $4.85-$5.05. The guidance range indicates an improvement of 8-11% from the prior-year. The global market for flavors and fragrances continues to grow fueled by robust demand for consumer products containing flavors and fragrances, which bodes well for the company. Further, the combination of International Flavors and Frutarom creates a global leader in natural taste, scent and nutrition with a broader customer base, diversified product offerings and exposure to end markets. International Flavors & Fragrances focuses on accelerating growth through organic investments and strategic acquisitions, while returning significant capital to shareholders. However, higher debt following the acquisition and unfavorable foreign currency impact are likely to hurt results.”

12/6/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $137.00.

11/7/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/6/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.92. 291,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,571. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.42.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $110,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,777 shares of company stock worth $349,793. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 48,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,271,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 40,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

