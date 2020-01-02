Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Open Text (OTEX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX):

1/2/2020 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/27/2019 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2019 – Open Text was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2019 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/26/2019 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/19/2019 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2019 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Open Text had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

OTEX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.42. 362,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,783. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 131.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth $127,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 13.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 13.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

