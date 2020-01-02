Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ANSYS (ANSS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS):

1/2/2020 – ANSYS was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – ANSYS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – ANSYS was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – ANSYS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/24/2019 – ANSYS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2019 – ANSYS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2019 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – ANSYS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2019 – ANSYS was given a new $186.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $259.34. 16,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,373. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.14 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.48 and a 200 day moving average of $222.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.42.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

