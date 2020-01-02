Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK):

12/23/2019 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Bank of New York Mellon is now covered by analysts at Standpoint Research. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2019 – Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 114,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,111. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

