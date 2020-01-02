Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boeing (BA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently:

12/23/2019 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $370.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $419.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $322.75 price target on the stock, down previously from $327.00.

12/17/2019 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $342.00 to $322.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Vertical Research. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Boeing was given a new $370.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Boeing was given a new $420.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $445.00 to $419.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $324.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Boeing had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $353.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $367.00.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $7.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.32. 4,537,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.47. The firm has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $309.40 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Get Boeing Co alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.