Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MarketAxess (MKTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2019 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $382.00 to $410.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – MarketAxess had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $343.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – MarketAxess had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2019 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2019 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $364.00 to $382.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/14/2019 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of MKTX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.14. 12,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,627. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 0.18. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.62 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.28 and its 200 day moving average is $360.01.

Get MarketAxess Holdings Inc alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,870.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 232.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.