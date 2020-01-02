Investors Buy High Volume of Bristol-Myers Squibb Call Options (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 947,624 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,654% compared to the average daily volume of 34,410 call options.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.19 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.