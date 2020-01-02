Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on CNOOC (NYSE:CEO)

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,040 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,287% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEO opened at $166.67 on Thursday. CNOOC has a 1-year low of $139.77 and a 1-year high of $193.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

