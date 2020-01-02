Investors Buy High Volume of Sprouts Farmers Market Call Options (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 13,013 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,054% compared to the average volume of 604 call options.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,964,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after buying an additional 1,183,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 792.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,243 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 397.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,232,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 984,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 770,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 671,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. Cfra lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of SFM opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.