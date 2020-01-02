Investors Buy Large Volume of Golar LNG Call Options (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,791 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 917% compared to the typical volume of 668 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 86.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

