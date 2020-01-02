Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 910 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 783% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 put options.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,827,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,203 shares of company stock worth $2,892,196. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 49.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVEE. Maxim Group decreased their target price on NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NVEE opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

