Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cardtronics Call Options (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,150 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 909% compared to the average volume of 114 call options.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CATM. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 2,728.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 283,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 273,470 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 270,881 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 26.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,109,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 968,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 203,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,502,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.