ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0374

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. ION has a market cap of $460,523.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. In the last week, ION has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007237 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000099 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,211,900 coins and its circulating supply is 12,311,900 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

