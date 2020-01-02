IONChain Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Million (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. IONChain has a market cap of $1.06 million and $236,779.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.01336924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121464 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

