Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.20 Million

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce sales of $406.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.20 million and the highest is $427.73 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $192.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $804.54 million, with estimates ranging from $647.21 million to $870.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $60.41 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,442. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,754.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $112,814,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,743,000 after buying an additional 1,181,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,803.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 470,539 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,856,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,311,000 after buying an additional 383,350 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply