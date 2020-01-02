Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce sales of $406.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.20 million and the highest is $427.73 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $192.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $804.54 million, with estimates ranging from $647.21 million to $870.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $60.41 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,442. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,754.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $112,814,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,743,000 after buying an additional 1,181,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,803.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 470,539 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,856,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,311,000 after buying an additional 383,350 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

