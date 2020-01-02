IoT Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.71 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi and Bibox. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00187311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.01329351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024819 BTC.

999 (999) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039302 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (ITC) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin, Bithumb and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

