IOTA Market Capitalization Achieves $442.30 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002275 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cobinhood, OKEx and Bitfinex. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $442.30 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bitfinex, OKEx, FCoin, Huobi, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinone, Exrates, Ovis and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.