IoTeX Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bgogo and Coineal. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00039123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.61 or 0.05971354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001245 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coineal, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

