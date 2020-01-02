IPChain Price Tops $0.0260 on Major Exchanges (IPC)

IPChain (CURRENCY:IPC) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, IPChain has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. IPChain has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $36,715.00 worth of IPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000357 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2014. IPChain’s total supply is 93,939,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,230 tokens. IPChain’s official Twitter account is @impcoin. IPChain’s official website is www.ipcchain.org.

IPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

