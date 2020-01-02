IQ.cash Trading Down 48.4% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $5,113.00 and $14.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00188645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.01332955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00121334 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

