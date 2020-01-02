IQeon Price Tops $0.55 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One IQeon token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00007904 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. IQeon has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $20,419.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IQeon has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00188758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.01334592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00121473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,732,540 tokens. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

