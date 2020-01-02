Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to report sales of $2.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. Iqvia reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full-year sales of $11.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $11.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $154.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day moving average is $151.19. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $107.79 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 29.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter worth $26,142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter worth $7,346,000. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

