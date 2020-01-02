Iridium Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $29,581.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00187015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.01331954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 19,924,878 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash.

Buying and Selling Iridium

Iridium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

