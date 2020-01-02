IRISnet 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.08 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a total market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00187626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.01331864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00122043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,000,419,042 coins and its circulating supply is 510,869,433 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

