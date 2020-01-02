iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.93. 10,522,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.