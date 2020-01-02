iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Increased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 265.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,373,000 after buying an additional 50,211 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 758,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,374,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,008,104. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

