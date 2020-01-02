iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $324.54. 149,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $245.08 and a 1-year high of $325.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

