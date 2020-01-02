iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,064,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,808. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $245.08 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.