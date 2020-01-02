iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Increased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 3.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 860.9% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,077,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,539,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

