Italo (XTA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Italo has a market capitalization of $28,638.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Italo has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,536,894 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The official website for Italo is italo.network.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

