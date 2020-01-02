Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,749 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.20% of Iteris worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iteris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Iteris by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 38,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Iteris by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

ITI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 price target on Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $201.25 million, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.23. Iteris Inc has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Iteris Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

