IXT Achieves Market Capitalization of $177,809.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. IXT has a market capitalization of $177,809.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IXT has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bit-Z, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.05892568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036456 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001256 BTC.

About IXT

IXT is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech.

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitbns, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

