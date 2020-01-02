Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post sales of $296.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.27 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $290.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $972.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $969.60 million to $974.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.37 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JACK. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Shares of JACK opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 926 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $71,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,392.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $30,672.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,941.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,886 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,525 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 952.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 122,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

